25 feared dead as cholera breaks out in Ogun

No fewer than twenty-five persons have been reported dead following the cholera outbreak at Magboro in Obafemi-Owode Local Government area of Ogun State.



The outbreak which affected Arepo, Akesan, Akintonde, Sofolarin and Abule-Oko communities have created palpable fear among residents’.



The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker who confirmed the incident, said the outbreak affected mostly the motorcycle riders and scavengers in the communities.



Speaking with newsmen, the Chairman of Community Development Committee in Magboro, Oluwasegun Oladosu said that about 15 deaths have so far been recorded.



He added that about 10 Hausas who relocated from the community to Kara (settlement) have equally died of Cholera.



Oladosu added that one eight- year -old girl battling cholera has just been rushed to the community clinic for treatment.



“Hausas don’t release dead bodies, they have rushed to bury them. A number of them are already fleeing the community. But the information we have now is that 15 people are already dead.



“Forget about tribe, we have been living here with Hausas for a long time, peacefully. But, some of them had travelled recently and they just returned, especially the Okada riders. They will always tell you the truth. Some of them came with the disease. Some of them who ran to Kara (Hausa settlement), we learnt 10 of them are dead”, he said



He however added that the state government team had visited the community and provided drugs for Cholera treatment and prevention.



“What we have observed is that the Hausas live in a dirty environment and that can trigger Cholera outbreak. The government should wade in and ensure the environment is always kept clean and hygienic”, he added