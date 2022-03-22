25 inmates bag NOUN degrees 



Twenty five inmates from various Correctional Centres across the country are to graduate from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) programme on Saturday which is the 11th convocation ceremony of the institution.

This indication was given on Tuesday by the vice chancellor of NOUN, Professor Olufemi Peters, during a pre-convocation press conference held at the permanent campus of the university in Abuja.

According to him, “By taking education to the Correctional Centres, we are providing opportunities for those who hitherto would not have had the opportunity.

“We are extremely happy that we are getting to every nook and cranny of this country where we are fulfilling our mandates. We have brought education to the level many never thought would be possible.”

Peters noted that it was about the first time such large number of inmates would graduate from any university in the country as according to him, the learning tools were made available to them even in their confinement.

The vice chancellor who used the conference to meet with the press for the first time since his appointment said in all, a total number of 22, 250 students are to graduate during the ceremony to be held simultaneously across the study centres throughout the country.

Activities marking this year’s convocation, according to the NOUN boss, begins fully on Friday March 25, 2022 with a convocation lecture to be delivered by Prof Osita Ogbu after which the convocation proper would hold the following day Saturday March 26.

Only post graduate and first class graduates, he said, were to attend the ceremony at the NOUN headquarters while others are to join virtually from all 107 study centres across the country.

The vice chancellor paid tribute to the council led by Prof Peter Okebukola, the management staff and senior staff of the university including the non-academic staff whom he said made his job easier.