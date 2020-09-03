25-year-old girl ‘stabs’ boyfriend to death in Anambra

A 29-year-old man, Mr. Azubuike Eleyi, was allegedly stabbed to death in his house by his girlfriend, Miss Onyinye Chime.

The suspect, 25, allegedly perpetrated the act on September 2, 2020 at Ochiagha Street, Nkpor, Idemili North LGA of Anambra state.

A release from the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra state police command, Mr. Haruna Muhammed, said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had a scuffle with the deceased for impregnating her and refusing to own up to the pregnancy.

“Police detectives attached to Ogidi Division led by the DPO, CSP Ekuri Remigius, visited the scene and rushed the victim who was in a pool of his blood to Iyi Enu Mission Hospital, Ogidi, for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor.

“The corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy. A careful observation on the deceased body revealed stab wound on his chess, while a blood stained kitchen knife was also recovered as exhibit at the scene.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased allegedly impregnated the suspect and wanted an abortion which she declined. She demanded for some money for her upkeep which the deceased also refused to oblige. That eventually led to a scuffle which resulted in the deceased being stabbed to dead,” Muhammed said.