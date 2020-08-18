25 years after, 6 freed prisoners beg FG, Oyo govt for empowerment

For 56-year-old Adedeji Taiwo, life will never remain the same again after spending 21 years in prison for buying stolen goods.



Taiwo was sentenced to death for buying stolen goods – raw beans and rice, but his sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment before regaining his freedom this year.



Taiwo, along side five others were among the lucky inmates recently pardoned by the Federal government to decongest the correctional centres across the country.



The release of the inmates was facilitated by the Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adewale Tejuoso in conjunction with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Prison Rehabilitation Mission International.



The former inmates who paid a visit to the monarch in his palace in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Monday, cried out to the Federal and Oyo state governments for financial assistance for them to earn means of livelihood after spending between 25 and 28 years in the prisons.



The freed prisoners: Abass Owonikoko, 55, Babatunde Olatunji, 54, Adeyinka Adedeji, 60, Dele Akinyele, 50, Samuel Opabi, 52, were arrested for armed robbery in Oyo state and sentenced to death by hanging, but, was commuted to life imprisonment.

While addressing them, Oba Tejuoso prayed for and advised them to take the lessons they learnt while they were in the prisons seriously.



He warned them against engaging in any act that could lead them to the prisons again.

The Director General of Prison Rehabilitation Mission International, Bishop Kayode Williams, disclosed that the freed prisoners were waiting for their death sentences which later commuted to life imprisonment by both former Governors of Oyo state, Alao Akala and late Abiola Ajimobi.



He said “These people (freed inmates) wrote a letter to our organisation Prison Rehabilitation Mission International, asking us to assist them to be released for all these years they have spent that, they are just being wasted away and after I gave the kabiyesi (monarch) the letter, he took it upon himself and forwarded a letter to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and lo and behold, the Governor approved the release and they were all released.



“They are six, they are all from Oyo state, they were kept in Agodi prisons, they transferred them after they were sentenced to death, they had to move them because there are no gallows in Agodi prison but there are Gallows in Ibara prisons (Ogun state), so, they brought them there. They were armed robbers.”



On what next for the freed inmates, Williams said part of the steps was their presence at the palace of the monarch for his assistance.



He appealed to the monarch to use his office to reach out to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk for assistance for the former inmates.



According to him, the effort is to call the attention of the Federal and state governments “so that we can make some provisions for them, they are not begging for just palliative for food that they would eat.



“They want a means of livelihood, something that they can rely upon, because they have learnt some lessons while they were there, Some of them have been to school, so, they are now graduates.



“They are looking forward for assistance from the Federal and Oyo state governments and that is our main request. All of them reside in Oyo, so the burden is on the Governor of Oyo State”, Williams added.



When speaking with journalists, the freed inmates, said they were freed in April this year, but were not allowed to leave the premises due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



The duo of Owonikoko and Olatunji were arrested in 1993 for armed robbery.

Adedeji and Akinyele were also charged for armed robbery in 1995 but were sentenced to death by hanging in 1999.



All the freed prisoners said, they had learnt different vocational skills such as furniture, barbing, farming, among others while in the prisons and appealed to the Federal government for financial assistance to establish their own businesses.

