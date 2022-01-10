250, 000 registered with Jigawa contributory health management agency



Over 240,000 people have registered with the Jigawa State Contributory Health Management Agency (JICHMA) for human health development across the 27 local government areas in the state.



This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of JICHMA, Dr Nura Ibrahim Salisu Kazaure in an interview with newsmen in his office.





The secretary said over one million people in the state have benefited from JICHMA activities in the state.





Dr Nura further stated that the agency was able to activate its portal in which as at now the agency has discovered that over 250,000 people have conducted their registration with JICHMA in the state.





”This registration comprises formal sector and non-formal sector, which include wealthy individuals and groups, politician as well as organised private sectors,” he said.

He added that children above 18 years are exempted from being beneficiaries of the programme due to their age because some are yet in the universities and colleges.

He therefore called on wealthy individuals and politicians to come out and assist the poor to access health care services by paying for their registration.

