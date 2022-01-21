250 golfers for Kaduna Ladies Golf Champioship

All is set for the Kaduna Ladies Open Golf Champioship with 250 golfers expected to play in the tournament from golf clubs across the country.

The tournament which will run between Friday January 28 and Sunday January 30, 2022 at the Kaduna Golf Club ia aimed at bringing ladies and children together from across the country to play golf and make changes in the society.

Speaking on their readiness for the Champioship, Kaduna Golf Club 1921 Ladies’ Captain and host of the tournament, Vera Inginopwa David, said the club, which recently celebrated its centenary, is ready to host the top amareur ladies golfers from the club and other clubs across the country.

“Kaduna Golf Club is hosting the Kaduna Ladies Golf Championship, a three days championship from Friday January 28, Saturday January 29 and Sunday January 30th, 2022. The ladies golf championship aimed at bringing ladies together to play golf to make changes in the society and to bring female children and male adults together.

“It is open to lady golfers across the country and all over the world. The three days golf championship will end with a dinner for our guests. There are prizes for the ladies and veteran ladies categories as well as the veteran men categories. There are individual sponsors and corporate bodies supporting us,” Vera said.