250 youths for Samuel Oguche Basketball Camp in Abuja

Samuel Oguche Basketball Foundation in partnership with Bullet Energy Drink is set to organise a week-long basketball camp for no fewer than 250 youths in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual Basketball Youth Camp is scheduled to hold from March 31 to April 7 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The brand Ambassador, Samuel Oguche told NAN that the camp was a part of the ‘new face of Nigeria basketball’ project which is being championed by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) President, Igoche Mark.

He said that the goal of the camp was the development of the game at the grassroots, adding that the youths represent the future of the sport in the country.

He expressed gratitude to the Sponsors, Bullet Energy Drink for its unrelenting commitment to the development of basketball and many other sports in Nigeria and West Africa.

Oguche revealed that the sponsor had reiterated its commitment to continue to support basketball in the country as well as partner with the foundation to help fish out young talents.

“Bullet Energy Drink, an international acclaimed sport friendly brand has always been a worthy partner and shown support for the Samuel Oguche Basketball Foundation all these years.

“This partnership has indeed continued to encourage and afford the nation’s youth the opportunity of displaying their God-given potentials through basketball with the platform created by the sports friendly brand.

“These grassroots basketball programmes being organised by the Samuel Oguche foundation through this sponsorship, has started a process of transforming the lives of Nigerian youth,” he said.

He also commended the NBBF boss Igoche Mark as well as several other sponsors which he noted were too numerous to mention; for their commitment, love and support for the growth and development of the sport in the country.