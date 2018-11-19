2500 benefiting from free medical services by WSF in Kogi

No fewer than 2500 residents of Kogi state are presently benefiting from free medical services provided by a Non Government Organization (NGO), Waves of Success Foundation (WSF).

The patients in Lokoja and Ayigba got free drugs, eye screening with free eye glasses while 50 pairs of sandals were given to 50 children of Adankolo community in Lokoja.

Founder of the NGO, Mr. Yusuf Ocholi, said the aim was to impact lives of the less privileged people with the aim of alleviating their sufferings.

He said: “We are giving free medical treatment because it is when you are alife and healthy that you can pursue your goals and achieve success. Health is the foundation of wealth.

“For these two days, we have catered for over 2500 people in both Adankolo communities in Lokoja and at Our Lady of Schools in Anyigba, and adequate provision was made for the outreach.

“As a philanthropist, nothing is too much to give. We had donated sewing machines and motorcycles to youths, empowered widows, and paid school fees of indigent children.

“However, no man is an island. We will appreciate partners and sponsors from other NGOs, groups, individuals, governments and corporate organisations,” Opanachi said.

The founder of the NGO also stated that the outreach would be extended to communities at Okene in Kogi Central and Kabba in Kogi West zone of the state.

Opanachi added that:”The rate of poverty in the land is alarming and until one stretched out one’s hand to give, one will never know how many people wants to receive help.”

The medical team leader, Dr. Kelechi Okoro, said the diseases diagnosed and treated include hypertension, diabetes, malaria, arthritis, pneumonia, ulcer and free eye testing.

“We have adequate doctors on ground to screen people, treat and give free drugs and eye glasses to those who need them. We are attending to women, children, youths, men and old people.

“Children are being treated of malaria, while adults are being diagnosed and treated of hypertension, diabetes and arthritis, among others,” Okoro said.

Chief David Agbayi, the Echu of Adankolo, commended the NGO for bringing the outreach to his domain to alleviate the sufferings of indigent people.

