250,000 jobs would be created from improved gold mining operations – FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has stated that improved gold mining operations in country is expected to create about 250,000 jobs.

This point was raised by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari during official presentation of locally mined sourced gold bars by the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI) in Abuja recently.

The President said the implementation of the PAGMI scheme would result in the set-up of accredited gold buying centres across key mining areas as artisanal miners and SMEs engaged in mining would be able to get value for what they mine.

He said, efforts are being made to support artisanal miners in improving the standard of the gold that would be sold to the Central Bank, in order to ensure that they meet international benchmarks.

“In Nigeria, the drop in crude oil prices has had a significant impact on government revenue, as well as on our foreign exchange earnings. In responding to this challenge, it is therefore paramount that we strengthen our efforts at implementing policies and programmes that will enable greater diversification of the Nigerian economy.

“These operations will help in diversifying our revenue base as the sale of gold by artisanal miners and SMEs at accredited centers will help the government in realizing royalties and taxes from the sale of these assets.

“The gold buying programme by the Central Bank will ensure that artisanal miners are no longer subjected to the volatility in gold prices that occurs in the absence of credible off-takers, which has often led to a significant loss in the value of gold sold by miners, as well as in encouraging smuggling.

“It will also help support improved economic activities in our rural communities. As a result, we expect that close to 250,000 jobs would be created from improved gold mining operations,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that the government would continue to do its best to promote policies and programmes that would engender improved economic growth and the creation of jobs for the teeming populace.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development Arc Olamilekan Adegbite in his welcome remarks said, the event was a milestone on the way to positioning the country into gold trade.

He said President Buhari is the first President to walk the talk in respect of the diversification of the country economy by approving extra budgetary allocation of N30billion in 2017 to the sector as an intervention fund.

The Minister explained that the PAGMI initiative is a pilot programme to develop a gold ecosystem that would serve as a pilot for gold trading in Nigeria.

“The essence is to formalize artisanal gold miners in Nigeria; and through registered and recognizes buying centers take off their mined gold, aggregate and refine it to London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) standard and the CBN will be the off taker for this.”

He said PAGMI was to start with five states- Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna and Osun as pilot. However, government is currently giving priority to Kebbi and Osun states. He disclosed that the gold that was presented to the President at the event was from Kebbi state.

Adegbite stated also that Nigeria has licensed two refineries- Ken Smith and Dukia Gold to refine gold to LBMA standard in the country and sell to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Naira.

The advantage of this according to him is that CBN can buy gold in Naira and use that gold to stock up its deposit base while its foreign currency is reserved in dollars.

“The gold is bought in naira, and of course it gives CBN a dollar position because the LBME gold is recognized internationally. So this is a way of diversifying the economy that the President has been talking about. We are no longer just waiting for dollar deposits from crude oil sales, we can now get dollars from our gold in Nigeria,” he said.