251 journalists in prisons worldwide – CPJ (1)

For the third consecutive year, at least 251 journalists are behind
bars for their work, as authoritarian regimes increasingly use
imprisonment to silence dissent, the Committee to Protect Journalists
has found.
As of December 1, 2018, CPJ found 251 journalists in jail for their
work. China, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia imprisoned more journalists than
last year as they intensified their repression of local journalists,
and Turkey remained the world’s worst jailer for the third year in a
row, with at least 68 behind bars.
Amid global anti-press rhetoric, CPJ’s census found 70 per cent of
journalists jailed on anti-state charges and 28 charged with “false
news”–the latter is an increase from nine in 2016. Politics was the
most dangerous beat for journalists, followed by human rights. The
number of female journalists behind bars increased, with 33 imprisoned
globally, including four in Saudi Arabia who wrote about women’s
rights. An increase in the overall number of journalists jailed in
China this year is the result in part of Beijing’s persecution of the
Uighur ethnic minority.
“The terrible global assault on journalists that has intensified in
the past few years shows no sign of abating. It is unacceptable that
251 journalists are in jail around the world just for covering the
news,” said CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon. “The broader cost is
being borne by all those who care about the flow of news and
information. The tyrants who use imprisonment to impose censorship
cannot be allowed to get away with it.”
The prison census accounts only for journalists in government custody
and does not include those who have disappeared or are held captive by
non-state actors. Cases including journalists held by Houthi rebels in
Yemen and a Ukrainian journalist held by pro-Russian separatists in
Ukraine are classified as “missing” or “abducted.”
In the U.S., no journalists were in jail for their work on December 1,
although in the past 18 months CPJ has documented or assisted with the
cases of at least seven foreign journalists who were held in prolonged
detention by U.S.
