251 journalists in prisons worldwide – CPJ (1)

For the third consecutive year, at least 251 journalists are behind

bars for their work, as authoritarian regimes increasingly use

imprisonment to silence dissent, the Committee to Protect Journalists

has found.

As of December 1, 2018, CPJ found 251 journalists in jail for their

work. China, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia imprisoned more journalists than

last year as they intensified their repression of local journalists,

and Turkey remained the world’s worst jailer for the third year in a

row, with at least 68 behind bars.

Amid global anti-press rhetoric, CPJ’s census found 70 per cent of

journalists jailed on anti-state charges and 28 charged with “false

news”–the latter is an increase from nine in 2016. Politics was the

most dangerous beat for journalists, followed by human rights. The

number of female journalists behind bars increased, with 33 imprisoned

globally, including four in Saudi Arabia who wrote about women’s

rights. An increase in the overall number of journalists jailed in

China this year is the result in part of Beijing’s persecution of the

Uighur ethnic minority.

“The terrible global assault on journalists that has intensified in

the past few years shows no sign of abating. It is unacceptable that

251 journalists are in jail around the world just for covering the

news,” said CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon. “The broader cost is

being borne by all those who care about the flow of news and

information. The tyrants who use imprisonment to impose censorship

cannot be allowed to get away with it.”

The prison census accounts only for journalists in government custody

and does not include those who have disappeared or are held captive by

non-state actors. Cases including journalists held by Houthi rebels in

Yemen and a Ukrainian journalist held by pro-Russian separatists in

Ukraine are classified as “missing” or “abducted.”

In the U.S., no journalists were in jail for their work on December 1,

although in the past 18 months CPJ has documented or assisted with the

cases of at least seven foreign journalists who were held in prolonged

detention by U.S.

