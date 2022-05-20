$25bn global investment needed annually to access clean cooking by 2030 – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has said that an annual investment of around $35 billion could bring electricity access to 759 million Africans who currently lack it.

The Minister, who said this at the annual Symposium and Exhibition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Tuesday in Lagos, added that another $25 billion a year can help 2.6 billion people globally access clean cooking by 2030.

UNECA in a report noted that Africa needs about $40 billion worth of investments every year if it is to meet its energy needs.

“Everyone in the world could have access to clean, affordable energy within the next nine – ten years if countries modestly increase investments and this is according to UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

“A major question that is yet to be answered is whether Africa will benefit from an equitable share in this global investment and growth or, will continue to fall further behind global standards as encapsulated in the UN’s 17-SDGs.

