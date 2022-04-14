26 die in Sokoto boat mishap

At least 26 people have died and several missing after a boat capsized in the Shagari River in Sokoto state, Tuesday evening.

Chairperson of Shagari local government area of the state, Aliyu Dantani, confirmed the incident while addressing journalists at the scene of the accident.

Dantani said many of those who died from the mishap were children between 15 and 17 years of age, going to fetch firewood across the river.

He said the number of people on the boat was unknown, adding that 26 bodies had been retrieved from the river so far. He said the rescue operation spearheaded by local divers was still ongoing.