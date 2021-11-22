26 teams fight for honours at CNS/NOWA tourneys

A total of 26 teams made of 19 male and 7 female teams are participating in this years 18th edition of Chief of Naval Staff U~14 boys as well as Naval Officers Wives Association I~17 girls football competition which kicked off Sunday, November 21, at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

Declaring the tournament open, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zuberu-Gambo, who was represented by Rear Admiral Chris Ezekobe, Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Navy explained that Navy continuous sponsorship of the tournament is part of it’s plans to help in grassroots sports development in the country noting that he’s happy with the successes recorded since it’s inception.

“I’m happy about the success story of this tournament which has led to the discovery of many talented kids some of whom later played for the various junior national teams and we’ll continue to partner with YSFON to make the championship better”, he said.

The CNS then charged Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria and all the officials and participating teams to ensure they maintain discipline and abide by the rules of the game which he said is key to a successful tournament.Some top Naval officers who witnessed the opening ceremony includes, Rear Admiral B.Nagemu, Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral B Yussuf Naval Chief of Transformation and Commodore I ZElani Director of Sports Nigerian Navy.

Some teams that are participating in the weeklong championship includes; defending champions, Kwara,(female) and Ekiti(male ),host FCT, Plateau, Kaduna, Imo,

Kano, Edo, Bauchi and Navy and Airforce male and female teams.

