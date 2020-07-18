27-year-old man shoots friend over N1000 debt

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for alledgely shooting his friend with gun over N1000 debt in Anambra state.

The Anambra State Police Command, Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this while speaking to news men in Awka, the state capital.

He said: “On the 17/7/2020 at about 11:45am, police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Friday Asuquo ‘m’ aged 27 years of Oron but resides at Enu-orji village, Amawbia in Anambra State, Nigeria.

”Suspect had a misunderstanding with one Kingsley Araino ‘m’ aged 27 years of same address over One thousand Naira debt.

“Following the altercation, the suspect quickly rushed inside one city of restoration church Amawbia, brought out a pump action gun loaded with four live cartridges and allegedly shot the victim at his back.

Scene of the incident was visited by Police detectives and victim rushed to Amaku General Hospital Awka for medical attention and he is responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the pump action used in perpetrating the crime, three live cartridges and one expended cartridge were recovered as exhibits. Suspect also confessed to the offence voluntarily while investigation is ongoing after which he would be brought to book.”



