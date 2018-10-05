28 ships carrying various products expected at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 28 ships carrying petroleum products, food and other goods from Oct. 4 to Oct. 27 at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

The NPA in its daily “Shipping Position” publication, stated that seven of the 28 ships would sail in with petrol, while 21 ships would bring in buckwheat, general cargo, bulk sugar, base oil and containers with different goods.

According to the NPA, 14 ships had arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, bulk gypsum, container and petrol.

It added that eight ships were expected to berth in Calabar port with Imballast, general cargo, buckwheat, bitumen, while 15 ships were waiting to discharge rig, diesel buckwheat, general cargo, Imballast and petrol.