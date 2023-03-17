28 states where 2023 governorship election will take place in Nigeria

Up to 28 out of the 36 states in the federation will be participating in the governorship election scheduled for Saturday February March 18, 2023.

Governorship elections of eight states including Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun and Ondo are held off-season due to previous litigations and court judgements.

Below is the list of states where elections will be held on March 18.

Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nassarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara state.

States Assembly’s election will be conducted all over the 36 states of the federation including states where governorship election will not hold on Saturday.

