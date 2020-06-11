280 ex-terrorists reintegrated, 603 others to graduate July – DHQ

The Nigerian military says it has successfully reintegrated 280 ex-Boko Haram terrorists, including 2 Chadians back into the society through the Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) programme.

The Director Defence Media Organisation, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who made this known at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, said Operation Safe Corridor, established in 2016 has admitted a total of 893 ex-Boko Haram fighters so far.

He said “Since its inception in 2016, OPSC has admitted 893 ex-combatants for the Programme out of which 280 including 2 Chadians have been successfully reintegrated back into the society through their respective national and state authorities”.

He noted that another batch 603 of repentant terrorists currently undergoing the Deradicalization, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme would be graduating by July 2020.

Enenche who described the operation as a success story, said feedbacks from those reintegrated are positive.

“The concept of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) is that of a unique non-kinetic operation aimed at giving hope to ex-combatants who willingly give up their arms to embrace peace.

“It is a Defence Headquarters (DHQ)-led multi-agency humanitarian effort based on De-radicalization, Rehabilitation and Re-Integration (DRR) of ex-combatant Boko Haram members that willingly surrender.

“The rehabilitation package of the programme include; training in barbing, carpentry, cosmetology, farming, leatherworks, shoe making, tailoring and welding. They will be issued with starter packs (basic tools) and provided with takeoff funds.

The Operation is a success story as feedbacks from those reintegrated are positive. A particular one in Bama who learnt barbing as a vocation has successfully empowered “locals and is happily married with children.” he said.

Speaking on the rise of attacks by bandits in the North-west and Boko Haram terrorists, including the recent attacks by suspected members of Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) in Zowo village Borno state on Tuesday, Enenche said the military is responding accordingly and will soon nip it in the bud.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is responding appropriately with airstrikes leading to the killing of scores. In fact, a senior commander of the bandits called ‘Yellow’ was killed by military air strikes,” he said.