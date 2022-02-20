29-year-old Aliyu Samba emerges Kano PRP chairman

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in Kano state has elected a 29-year-old man Aliyu Samba as its new state chairman.

Interim national chairman of the party Abdulmajid Yakubu Daudu in a press release issued to our correspondent on Sunday confirmed the election of the young man as the new state chairman of the party.

“This is to confirm that Malam Aliyu Samba is the duly elected chairman of the People’s Redemption Party in Kano state.

“Malam Samba was overwhelmingly elected at the party congress held in Kano on Saturday, February 12, 2022”. The statement partly reads.

The party also noted that the election of Samba as party chairman in Kano state once again confirmend the non-leadership status of the former leaders of the party in the state Namatazu and Falalu Bello who were relieved of their positions by the national body.

“The PRP is open to all Nigerians, young and old, female and male, irrespective of region, tribe, religion, or creed. What we insist on is respect for the laws of the land and the core principles of the party.

“I call on all Nigerian patriots, humanists, nationalists, socialists, progressive entrepreneurs, youths, and popular organisations to join the PRP today in the struggle to reconstruct politics in Nigeria as a vocation for public service and not private greed”. He said.