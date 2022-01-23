2Face, others thrill fans as Nigeria Customs win women’s Mark D Ball tourney

After one week of spectacular slam and dunk game, Nigeria Customs Ladies have defeated First Bank of Lagos 54-49 to lift the 2022 Mark D Ball Women’s Basketball title decided inside the Indoor Sports Hall of Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja.

Nigeria Customs showed that they were ready for the battle when they won the first quarter with three points different (18-15).

First Bank rallied back into the game to end the second quarter (30-30) in a tough contest. The third quarter ended with five points advantage to the champions before killing it off in the final round.

The women’s final which dunked off at 4pm prompt, was laced with the best of entertainment, funfair and other side attractions.

Multiple musical award winner, 2 Face Idibia, Joel, Goya Menor, Daddy Showkey, MC Smart, Pastor Nicodemus, Chucks D General all performed live and cheered the spectators into good mood.

The final was planned to also serve as opening of the men’s championship which will run for 12 weeks, and feature 24 teams to compete in a phased format.

According to Initiator of the Championships, Igoche Mark, the New Face of Basketball movement is geared towards revamping the fortunes of domestic basketball in Nigeria, and make sure the slam and dunk game does not hibernate or remain docile, again.

According to Mark, the time has come for all credible stakeholders to join hands with him to grow the domestic component of the game, to mirror top Basketball Championships like the European Basketball League, and the American NBA.

Draws for the men’s Competition was conducted on Saturday just before the women’s final.

Meanwhile, Kada Angels of Kaduna on Friday evening edged Sunshine Angels of Akure 68-66 to win the losers final, and a prize money of half a million Naira.

The champions, Nigeria Customs smiled to bank with One Million Naira prize money while the runners up, First Bank got Seven hundred and fifty thousand naira.