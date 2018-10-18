2nd GOCOP annual conference holds in Lagos, Friday

The second annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) is scheduled to hold tomorrow in Lagos.

A statement yesterday by GOCOP’s Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda, the conference’s theme is: “Online Publishers’ Role Towards a Sustainable Economy, Credible Election and Security in Nigeria.” According to the statement, former Governor of Ogun state, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, would be the chairman of the event.

“Aremo Osoba’s choice as chairman is informed by his enviable profile as a journalist, elder statesman and peace advocate.

“He brings in a wealth of experience as former Managing Director of Daily Times Nigeria Limited, Governor of Ogun state and member of the Nigerian Constituent Assembly, among others,” the statement said.

It added that the former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Senior Team Manager for the Africa Programme of the Open Society Justice Initiative, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, would be the guest speaker.

The statement further said that the Chairman, Centre of Excellence in Multimedia Technology, Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, Prof.

Ralph Akinfeleye; and former Director, ICT Centre, Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa state, Prof.

Leonard Shilgba, will be the discussants

