2nd phase retired police officers NHIS enrolment begins March 15



The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has commenced the 2nd phase of the nationwide registration and capturing of retired police officers in the ongoing enrolment of retired police officers on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

A press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, Monday in Abuja, said the exercise is scheduled to commence on March 15, 2021.



According to him, “It is aimed at ensuring that no retired police officer, including his/her spouse, anywhere in the country, irrespective of rank on retirement, is left out from having full access to all NHIS services and benefits covered by the Police Health Maintenance Organisation (Police-HMO) Code-073.



“The exercise shall be in three batches and will take place at the various Police Area Commands in the country. All retired police officers, each with a spouse, who were not captured during the 1st phase of the exercise, are therefore required to visit any Police Area Command closest to them, in their states of resident, with their Letter of Retirement and Retiree’s I.D Card.”

The spokesperson further said, “The nationwide registration/capturing exercise is scheduled as follows: Batch 1: Monday, March 15, 2021 – Thursday, March 18, 2021, will cover South-east states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo; and South-south states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers.



“Batch 2: Monday, March 22, 2021 – Thursday, March 25, 2021, will cover North-central states of Benue, FCT, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau; and South-west states of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo.

“Batch 3: Monday, April 12, 2021 – Thursday, April 15, 2021, will cover North-east states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe; and North-west states of Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.”



Meanwhile, he said the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has noted that the Force was passionate about the welfare of its personnel in retirement.

“He assures that the Police leadership will continue to do all within its powers, in collaboration with relevant state actors and Institutions, to address all pending issues surrounding the general welfare of our esteemed senior citizens who undoubtedly dedicated their youthful days and energy to the service of the nation.



“The IGP further notes that the registration and services provided under this scheme is absolutely at no cost and without any form of deduction whatsoever from retirees’ monthly pension.

“He, therefore enjoins all retired Police officers, who are yet to be captured on the scheme, to take optimum advantage of the 2nd phase which will avail them with affordable healthcare services in retirement,” Mba stated.

