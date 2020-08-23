3 arrested for killing wife of chief imam in Kogi



Kogi State Police Command has arrested three person over the killing of Mrs. Yemisi Baderu, wife of Chief Imam of Ayere community, in Ijumu local government council of kogi state.



Source in the community said the woman was murdered by the assailants at her house in the presence of her husband and children on Thursday night.



The traditional ruler of the town and the Alayere of Ayere, Oba J. O Olubo, who expressed shock and sadness over the ugly incident, pleaded with the police not to release those apprehended over the crime until thorough investigation and prosecution is carried out.



He urged the police and other law enforcement agencies to beam their searchlight on the community with a view to rid the community of criminal elements.



The Senior Special Assistant on Security, in charge of Ijumu Local Government, Taufiq Isa, who visited the community on Saturday, condemned the attack, describing it as heartless and brutal.



He noted that the incident was the first of its kind in the Local Government, he assured the residents of the government’s commitment to restore peace and order in the community.



He commiserated with the Chief Imam and the traditional ruler of the community for the ugly incident and prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.



Meanwhile , in order to bring other perpetrators to book, the Chief Security Officer has imposed a 7 pm – 7 am curfew in the community.



Confirming the incident, kogi state police spokesman, DSP William Aya said authorities have arrested three suspects connected with the attack and that an investigation has begun.

