3 boarding school students die of suspected food poisoning 

No fewer than three students of Mega Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Danko /Wasagu local government area, Kebbi state last week died of food poisoning.

Governor Atiku Bagudu yesterday joined others in mourning the death of the three girls. He paid a condolence visit to the secondary school in Mega and expressed his heartfelt sympathy on

Bagudu advised students not to be discouraged by the incident which he described as an act of God, but to continue with their studies

Briefing the governor, the Principal of the school, Lami Abubakar, told Bagudu that the food consumed by the deceased students was not a school meal, but prepared from home by parents of one of the girls.

“The leave of the food delicacy known in Hausa as (Rama) was taken to the school by the parents during the visiting hours, which might have been contaminated,” she said.

Abubakar further informed the governor that the meal was taken by the deceased students consecutively for three days running before they felt sick which led to their death after being hospitalised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bagudu also condoled with the staff and students of the school as well as the parents of the girls and prayed God to grant them mercy. (NAN)