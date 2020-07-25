3 cops in video dehumanising woman in custody – Police

Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said that all three policemen and one civilian involved in the dehumanizing treatment of a woman in a viral video have been arrested and in custody.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, in a press statement, Friday in Abuja, said: “The Nigeria Police have arrested the remaining two persons involved in the dehumanising treatment of a female citizen in a viral video making the rounds since Wednesday, July 22, 2020, bringing the total number of persons now in police custody to four.

“The two additional persons arrested are Corporal Aiyedun Akeem and the civilian accomplice one Ope Owoeye popularly known as Wyclef.”

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tijani Olatunji and Inspector Gboyega Oyeniyi were earlier arrested for their involvement in the case.

Following public outcry over the unprofessional conduct of the policemen in the viral video the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, had ordered discreet investigations into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanising treatment meted out to the woman.

Update on the investigation Thursday indicated that: “Following investigations into the dehumanising treatment of a female citizen as shown in a viral video on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the Nigeria Police Force have identified three police officers and one civilian accomplice who participated in the unprofessional act.”

According to the update on official twitter handle of the force @PoliceNG, “Preliminary investigations show that the policemen who are attached Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building, Lagos, were on legitimate investigation activities to Ibadan, Oyo state.

“Two suspects, ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspector Gboyega Oyeniyi have been arrested for their roles in the discreditable conduct and incivility to a member of the public.

“They are currently being detained at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) detention facility, Panti, Yaba.”

Mba in the statement assured that appropriate disciplinary procedure would be initiated as soon as investigations were concluded.

He said investigation was ongoing after which the Force internal disciplinary procedures would commence for the officers.

The spokesperson further stated that Police Detectives from the SCID have established contact with the victim with assurances that justice would not only be done but would be seen to have been manifestly done.