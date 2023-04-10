3 crushed to death, scores injured in Ondo auto crash

No fewer than three persons have been reportedly crushed to death in an auto accident that occurred along Ijoka road, Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The accident which involved a Toyota car, suspected to be owned by an internet fraudster, rammed into about five commercial motorcycles carrying passengers at different spots along Ijo Mimo, through Sunday bus stop, Ijoka road in the capital city.

It was gathered that three (3) people died on the spot, while others sustained series of injuries.

The driver of the Toyota car, who eyewitnesses said was in his early twenties did not sustain any injury was trying to escape from the scene before he was caught by some youth and beaten into coma.

Some of the injured persons were rescued to nearby hospitals, while the lifeless bodies were taking to the morgue.

When contacted on the incident, the police public relations officer (PPRO), Oluwafunmilayo Omisanya confirmed the incident, said it cannot be ascertained if the driver of the vehicle was an internet fraudster, adding that the corpses had been taken to the morgue, while six (6) others injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

