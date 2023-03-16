3 feared killed in APC, PDP bloody clash in Oyo 

Three persons have been reportedly feared dead on Thursday during a bloody clash between members of the Oyo state All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at Ile-Tuntun area of Ibadan, South East local government area of Oyo state.

During the bloody clash, over 10 others sustained severe injuries with many motorcycles and vehicles damaged.

Sources said trouble started when members of the APC were holding meeting at the party office at Iyana Court, Ile-tuntun, Ibadan when vehicles of the PDP members said to be passing by allegedly provoked members of the APC by throwing objects at them.

This reportedly led to a bloody clash as some suspected political thugs stormed the area, resulting in sporadic shooting and throwing of dangerous weapons

It was learnt that it was during the bloody clash that a Councillor

representing Ward 10, Ibadan South East local government, identified as Sulaiman Ariyibi was shot dead.

Two others were feared killed in the clash with others left with various degree of injuries

Sources said the dead bodies have been evacuated to the morgue, while the injured are currently receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital.

Speaking on the clash, the PDP Publicity Secretary, Engr. Akeem Olatunji said the campaign train of the PDP was attacked by sponsored thugs of one of the leading opposition parties in the state

Engr Olatunji said suspected thugs of one of the leading opposition parties attacked the PDP campaign train at Ile Tuntun and killed Ariyibi, a councillor representing Ward 10, Ibadan South East local government.

He stressed that “scores of our supporters including Hon Agboworin escaped death by whiskers.

Oyo state Police command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Adewale Osifeso said “the case is under investigation as we speak, further update as regards the clash will be communicated accordingly.”

