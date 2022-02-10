3 feared killed in Ibadan as robbers hijack bullion van





Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers, Thursday morning, attacked a bullion van around Idi-Ape area of Ibadan, leaving three people feared dead.

The attack, according to eyewitness account, was greeted with sporadic shooting between the armed robbers and Policemen attached to the bullion van.

According to the eyewitness account, the bullion van was coming from one of the new generation banks located around Testing Ground area of Idi Ape when the gunmen reportedly blocked it amidst sporadic shooting.

The sound of the shooting was said to have created panic in the area with shop owners and others in the area fleeing for safety to avoid being trapped in the shootout.

Speaking with journalists at the scene of the robbery, Oyo state Commissioner of Police, CP Ngozi Onadeko however said nobody was killed in the robbery attack but that two policemen were shot on the leg.

“Nobody was killed as of now, and in fact I can’t really say anything now because I am still trying to access the situation and to find out what actually happened but I can tell you for sure that two of my men were shot on the leg. Let’s just do our investigation and then we will be able to tell you and give you more details,” she said.