3 feared killed, others injured in Osun accident  

Three persons were feared killed in an accident that occurred in Ikirun, the headquarters of Ifelodun local government area of Osun state.

It was gathered that the accident was caused by a granite-laden truck that lost control of the wheel around 1:35 pm, Monday.

Findings showed that a commercial motorcyclist, Mukaila Okedowo, was crushed to death in front of Akinrun palace by the truck coming from Obaagun heading to Osogbo, the state capital.

It was gathered that the truck rammed into the gate of the palace where motorcyclists usually wait for passengers.

The Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun command, Kehinde Adeleke, said the remains of the dead have been evacuated and deposited at the mortuary.

She said, “Around 1335hrs, a truck loaded with granite had a brake failure at Oja-oba in Ikirun claimed one life (Mr. Mukaila Okedowo) an okada rider.

“Also many people sustained various degrees of injuries while many cars were affected.

“Operatives of NSCDC, NPF, and FRSC were deployed to evacuate the remains of the dead to the mortuary, victims to the nearby hospital for prompt treatment also to maintain law and order.”

