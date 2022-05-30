3 fraudsters land in jail for cybercrime in Ilorin 

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Monday, secured the conviction of three persons for offences bordering on cybercrime.

The convicts are Omoniyi Samuel Pelumi from Ekiti South-West local government area of Ekiti state, Faloye Victor Oluwadamilola from Akure South local government area of Ondo state and Olanipekun Tunde Lukman from Oke-Iyin area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state capital.

The defendants were prosecuted on separate charges before Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Ilorin. They had pleaded guilty to their respective charge.

Following the guilty plea by the defendants, Innocent Mbachie and Andrew Akoja, who prosecuted the cases on behalf of the Commission, urged the court to consider the extra-judicial statements of the defendants and all the exhibits tendered to uphold the cases of the prosecution and convict the defendants as charged.

In his judgment, Justice Sani said the available facts and proof of evidence brought before the court have shown that the prosecution had proved its cases beyond reasonable doubt.

The Judge sentenced Omoniyi to one year imprisonment with option of N200, 000 fine. The judge ordered that one iPhone 11 Pro Max, the sum of $110 (One Hundred and Ten United States Dollars) which are proceeds of his unlawful activities be forfeited to the Federal Government. The court also ordered the convict to restitute the sum of £250 to the victim.

Justice Sani also sentenced Faloye to one year imprisonment with option of fine of N200, 000. He ordered that one Samsung Galaxy S10, iPhone 13, MacBook Laptop which was used to perpetrate the crime be forfeited to the federal government.

The court also ordered the convict to restitute the sum of $1,108 (One Thousand, One Hundred and Eight United States Dollars) which he benefited from the proceeds of crime.

