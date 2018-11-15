3 jostle as Sokoto Dep Gov resigns

Three chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are jostling for the post of Deputy Governor vacated by Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, who formally resigned from the post yesterday.

The former Deputy Governor, who tendered his resignation letter to the State House of Assembly, is the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC governorship candidate in the forthcoming election in 2019.

In a letter read on the floor of the House yesterday by the Clerk of the Assembly, Umar Umar Dodo, Ahmed expressed his appreciation to the people of the state for the opportunity to serve in the capacity of a Deputy Governor for over three years now.

Impeccable sources have hinted three PDP bigwigs have started lobbying the hierarchies of the party to replace the deputy governor.

According sources, the front runners are Hon Umaru Moh’d Bature, the current Commissioner of Water Resources, Hon Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, who contested for the seat of House of Representatives in 2015 and Hon Aliyu Mohammed FC, member of the Federal Allocations Commission.

Barring any last minutes change of agreement with the PDP stakeholders in the state, the party would present the three names to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for onward transmission to the State House of Assembly for consideration to replace the deputy governor.

Blueprint newspapers learnt that the elders of the party had agreed to support Governor Tambuwal bid for the second term in office on condition that he not to leave the office of the deputy governor to an amateur that may jeopardize the party’s chances of winning the 2019 election.

