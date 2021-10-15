3 kidnapped Catholic seminarians regain freedom

The Chancellor Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, has confirmed the release of three major Catholic seminarians kidnapped from Kafanchan on Monday barely 48 hours after their abduction.

The three major seminarians who were kidnapped by armed gunmen suspected to be bandits from Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a local government area, Kaduna state on Monday, secured their freedom on Wednesday.

Speaking in a message to the Metropolitan Archbishop of Kaduna Province, Rev. Fr. Okolo, said the abducted seminarians were freed barely 48 hours after their kidnap, while expressing gratitude to God for their release. He prayed for other people in kidnappers’ den to receive God’s favour and secure their release.

“With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our three major seminarians, who were abducted by armed persons from the Chapel of the Seminary at Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Monday 11 October, 2021.

“Barely 48 hours after their kidnap, our beloved brothers were released by their abductors.

“We want to thank all those that have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our Seminarians and others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers. We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their captors.

“All our Priests are directed to kindly celebrate mass of thanksgiving to God tomorrow, Thursday 14th October 2021, for the quick and safe release of our Seminarians. May Our Lady of Guadalupe intercede for us and all those that are still in captivity,” he said.