3 killed, 5 injured in renewed Bayelsa cult war

Cultists on Monday night attacked busy spots in Yenagoa metropolis, the Bayelsa state capital, killing three persons and injuring five persons in a renewed cult war.

Among those killed was a 50-year-old landlord, Mr. Niceman Agonebi, popularly known as Honourable, an in-law to the former deputy governor of the state, Hon. Peremobowei Ebibi.

The female restaurant owner, who is popularly called Madam Odey, had her jaw torn apart by a stray bullet of the rampaging cultists. Two others also received fatal gunshot wounds.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen arrived at the Custom Road in a commercial tricycle popularly known as Keke NAPEP about 8pm and opened fire on their target, who was in the midst of the people at the local drinking spot.

The cultists, who were reportedly armed with assault rifles, shot sporadically at everyone on the street. Many residents and passersby were reportedly critically injured.

The arrival of the operatives of the state police command and some officials of the Bayelsa state vigilante service and state volunteer led to a hot chase of the gunmen. They, however, escaped through the Edepie/Tombia areas of the state capital.

Blueprint learnt that the men of the Bayelsa vigilante service and the state volunteer force have already launched a manhunt on black spots in the state capital.

The acting chairman of the state vigilante service, Hon. Doubiye Alagba, told our reporter that the state government had gathered useful information on the activities of the rival cult groups involved in the killings and would ensure they are brought to book.

Contacted on the development, the spokesperson of the state police command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident and assured that the perpetrators would soon be arrested and brought to book.