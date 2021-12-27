3 months after, Memud family begs FG to secure relations’ release

The family of Akanbi Memud and a son in-law, Tunde Kotun, suspected to have been abducted by bandits during a raid on their community in Kaduna state has appealed to the federal government to help secure their release.

Addressing newsmen, Sunday, Tawakalitu Ajoke Kotun said the news about the abduction of the two men has thrown the family and community into confusion as she appealed to the police to speed up action that would aid their release.

It was gathered that the two kidnapped men, members of the Memud family of Madamai township in Kaura local government of Kaduna state, were kidnapped when a terrorist group invaded the community on September 26, 2021.

During the attack, three members of the family, Madam Rabiat Memud, Abdulramon Memud and Khadijat Kotun, were killed alongside many others while Akanbi Memud and their son in-law Tunde Kotun were among those abducted.

She said “It has been two months that they were kidnapped, and up till now, we have not received any news from the police on their whereabouts.

“In the last weeks, all their loved ones, especially wife and children, have been experiencing sleepless nights simply because nobody can hold on to anything that suggests if any plan is being made to secure their release.”

Speaking also, a member of the community, Ali Yusuf, who also lost a family member during the raid, said the issue of kidnapping and incessant raids on communities has become a sensitive one that requires a strategic approach.

Meanwhile, Tawakalitu Ajoke Kotun and the family are appealing to the general public that whoever has any useful information regarding the whereabouts of the abducted family members should contact the nearest police station in Kaduna state or any police station nationwide.