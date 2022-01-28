3 months after, Tinubu returns to London for ‘medical treatment’

Presidential aspirant and National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Bola Tinubu has reportedly returned to London for medical checkup.

Tinubu’s return to London is happening after about three months he came back to Nigeria following months of medical treatment outside the shores of the country.

During his previous visit, the two-time former Lagos governor was said to have undergone a knee surgery.

There are also reports that he went back to the United Kingdom to see his family and rest after weeks of consultation following his intention to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu formally confirmed that he would be running for president on January 10, 2022, shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

Tinubu, an APC stalwart has faced criticism riticism over his presidential ambition especially in the areas of his academic claims among other issues.

However, his supporters have continued to defend his eligibility to contest Nigeria’s highest political office.

With few weeks to APC National convention slated for February 26, 2022, there are indications that Tinubu bloc has continued to push for the emergence of national officials who will paddle the ship of the ruling party towards retaining power beyond 2023.