3 Niger farmers nabbed for ‘killing’ 2 teenagers over illegal mining

The police in Niger state have arrested three farmers over the murder of two teenagers they accused of engaging in illegal mining on their farm land.

The farmers identified as Umaru Ibrahim, 41, Nuhu Ahmadu, 27, and Safulai Ahmadu, 23, all of Kpapi village via Chanchaga, Minna were said to have shot the teenagers dead with dane guns.

The suspects, it was gathered, accused the deceased miners of encroaching and damaging their farmland through illegal mining.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident Tuesday to newsmen, adding that the bodies of the teenagers were discovered by some villagers who reported the matter to the police.

He said, “On 26/07/2020 at about 1030hrs, based on information received, two teenagers were found lying dead behind M.I Wushishi Housing Estate. On receipt of the information, Police detectives attached to Chanchaga Division swung into action and arrested three suspects in connection.”

The PPRO said on interrogation, the suspects confessed to having conspired and fired dane guns at the deceased persons, claiming to have encroached and damaged their farmland through illegal mining.

He said the suspects will soon be arraigned in court for prosecution.

In a related development, the police have also arrested two persons in connection with kidnapping of a woman in Shiroro local government of Niger state.

The PPRO confirmed the arrest to Blueprint, adding that the suspects are informants to bandits in the area who are instrumental in the kidnapping of one Jambo Salihu of Nakudna village of the local government.