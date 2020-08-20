3 players who could light up the IPL in 2020

The IPL is the most lucrative and exciting domestic competition in world cricket. With all the leading stars set to return to India in 2020, there should be fireworks once again.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and will be looking to become only the second team in history to defend the IPL trophy. Here is a look at three players who might light up the tournament this year.

Eoin Morgan

2019 was a huge year in the career of Eoin Morgan. The 33-year-old captained England to World Cup success on home soil.

It has also been an excellent 12 months for Morgan with the bat. He has looked very dangerous at the crease. In June 2019, he scored 148 runs in 71 balls in a match against Afghanistan. This innings included 17 sixes, the most by an individual in an international contest.

Morgan was the second player sold in the auction for the 2020 IPL. The Kolkata Knight Riders paid 525 LACS for his services during this year’s competition. This could prove to be a smart move as the experienced left-hander is at the top of his game and we should see that in the competition over the next three months.

David Warner

There isn’t a more explosive opening batsman in world cricket than David Warner when he is at his best. He is a huge asset for a team as he is able to get them off to a fast start in a match.

After 12 months out of international cricket, Warner returned to the Australian team in 2019. He helped them retain the Ashes and then later that year scored an impressive 335 not-out in a Test match against Pakistan.

Warner is the highest-paid player with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The franchise were prepared to spend a lot of their budget on him as they know that the Australian can often be a match winner in T20 cricket.

The Australian Cricket Board will be hoping Warner maintains his form over the next 14 months as the country hosts the T20 World Cup next year. Australia have never won the tournament but are the +400 second-favorites in the cricket betting for the latest renewal. If Warner is as the top of his game when it comes around, they will have an excellent chance of picking up their maiden T20 World Cup success.

Ravichandran Ashwin

The biggest transfer in the IPL since the 2019 competition is Ravichandran Ashwin’s move from the Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals.

On the back of their investment, the Capitals are hoping to reach the IPL final for the first time in the history of their franchise this year.

Ashwin has over 100 wickets in the IPL, while he has also scored lots of runs with the bat. He is set to be the main man for Delhi this year, so expect to see the all-rounder repay that confidence shown in him.

This year’s IPL is set to begin on the 19th September and it will run through to the final on the 10th November.

