3 policemen, others feared dead, vehicles set ablaze as gunmen attack Onitsha





About three policemen and two passersby were feared dead, Sunday, as unkwnon gunmen terrorised Awada, Onitsha in Anambra state.

Blueprint learnt that the gunmen, who launched the attack at about 9am when the officers were resuming duty at their popular checkpoint (security post) at Ukaegbu junction, Ezeiweka road, equally set some vehicles ablaze.

A resident of the area, Mrs Ann. Nwoye, who said she heard the gunshots as well as saw fire lasing through two vehicles, added that the incident made the locals to scamper for safety.

“The attack prevented me from going to church. It elicited fear on us. I think what had happened have something to do with activities of the officers at the place. Truly there presence at along this road make us feel relaxed because hoodlums always operate along the road both at afternoon and night.

“However, the officers always extort money from the motorists. People could have ran out of patience. Some have complained to appropriate quarters about the extortion. But nothing is done. Nothing is working in the country again. It could be some of those angry with the situation of things that did this. May God help us,” she added.

The attack came barely three days after the new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Tony Olofu, warned hoodlums operating in the state to relocate or face their waterloo.

As at press time, neither commissioner Olofu nor the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, had reacted to the incident.