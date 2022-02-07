3 privatised firms free from BPE’s monitoring activities

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) chaired by the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has approved the delisting of three privatised enterprises from routine monitoring activities of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

This is after they had fulfilled their covenants as identified in the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) contained in the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSAP) signed with the BPE.

The companies are Federal superphosphate Fertilizer Company (FSFC), Kaduna; Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) Sokoto and Ikoyi Hotel (now Southern Sun) Lagos.

Their delisting followed a request by the BPE to the NCP for approval at its maiden meeting for year 2022 which held for two days (Monday, January 31, 2022 and February 1, 2022) at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja. In its request, the Bureau noted that it had carried out a review of the enterprises in line with BPE’s mandate to manage post—privatisation issues of privatised public companies and was satisfied the core investors had ensured compliance with the covenants.

BPE stated that it had developed standard processes and procedures for delisting privatised enterprises which all privatised enterprises are bound to comply with before being recommended for delisting.

In assessing the now delisted enterprises, BPE said it reviewed all the data submitted by the Core Investors in Line with their KPIs as indicated in the SSPA and followed up with an on-the spot assessment of the companies to validate the data submitted which showed excellent performance.

The FSFC was incorporated in September 1973 with an installed capacity of 100,000 metric tons per annum and privatied in 2005. It was handed over to the Core Investor, Messrs HEIKO Consortium in January 2006.