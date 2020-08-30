3 rescued as truck crashes into Abuja building

A combined team of FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigeria Police have rescued three people trapped in a building that a truck crashed into at Madala, FCT.

FEMA Director General, Idriss Abbas, in a statement on Sunday explained that the truck, which was loaded with beverages, crashed into the residential building on Saturday.

Abbas said the victims sustained injuries and had been taken to the Zuba General Hospital.

He said the accident caused a gridlock on the Zuba-Abuja expressway, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes to reach Abuja.

“The rains are getting heavier and the roads are getting slippery; motorists must apply more caution,” he said.

The FEMA boss maintained that disaster management was a collective effort, urging developers to respect the Abuja Master Plan and follow due process before embarking on building projects.

He also enjoined developers to always follow approved building plans and desist from manipulating the plans to suit their personal interest, thereby endangering lives.

“Some of the houses affected by flood are structures whose owners try to extend the fence to the banks of the rivers close to them, just to add a few meters to their originally approved plot,” he observed.

Abbas stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to complement efforts of the FCT administration toward reducing disasters to the barest minimum.

He also advised residents to always call the toll-free emergency number – 112 – for prompt response to any emergency. (NAN)