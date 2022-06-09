3 storey building collapses in Ebonyi 

An uncompleted three storey building located opposite Abakaliki local government area of Ebonyi state collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Ebonyi state Commissioner of Internal Security and Border Peace, Mr. Stanley Emegha, who was on ground at the site with the Special Assistant to the Governor on Capital, Mrs Chinyelu Udoku, has directed that the site be sealed up.

Hon Emegha also directed that the site engineer be arrested by the police immediately.

On her own part, Mrs Udoku also directed that Abakaliki Capital Territory should provide the person that gave approval for the building.

She also instructed the residents close to the collapsed building to evacuate the area immediately.

The cause of the collapse has not been ascertained at the time of filing this report though most collapsed buildings in the country were built with substandard materials.

Meanwhile, no life was lost in the incident.

