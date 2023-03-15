3 suspected armed robbers nabbed in Ogun

Operatives of Ogun state Police Command have arrested three members of a robbery syndicate who have been terrorising Ewekoro areas of Ogun state.

This was contained in a press statement made available to Blueprint Wednesday, by the command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects – Ahmed Isiaha, Sunday Ajibola and Jimoh Wahab were arrested following a distress call received at Ewekoro divisional headquarters that a four-man robbery gang have invaded Apomu Community in Ewekoro local government area of the state, dispossessing members of the community of their belongings.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Ewekoro division, CSP Jacob Olayemi, quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but they were hotly chased and with assistance from members of the community, three amongst the hoodlums were arrested.

“Recovered from them are: one locally fabricated double barrel pistol, five live cartridges, one expended cartridge, one Bajaj motorcycle with registration number TTN 975 VU, one TVS motorcycle with registration number JBD 353 W and some Criminal charms”, Oyeyemi said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

