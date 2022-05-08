3 suspected armed robbers nabbed in Ogun

Three suspected armed robbers have been arrested by men of Ogun state police command after attacking and robbing a company in Ogijo area of the state.

The arrest was contained in a press statement made available to Blueprint Sunday, by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.

The suspects, Shadrach Blessing, Edibo Peter and Osuwgu Oyebuchi, according to the statement were arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Ogijo divisional headquarters that, suspected armed robbers have invaded Ruthfort Service Limited at Ikorodu Sagamu road Ogijo.

The robbers who gained access to the company’s at about 2:45 am through the fence pointed gun to the security man on duty after cutting the security wire and ordered him to lie face down while they removed four industrial batteries.

“On receiving the distress call, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Onatufeh Umoh, quickly led his patrol team to the scene where the robbers who have already escaped to the street were chased in collaboration with members of public and apprehended three amongst them, while others escaped.

“Recovered from them are the four industrial batteries”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

