3 suspected cultists arrested in Ogun

Three suspected cultists, Abdul Jelili, Oluwatosin Olanrewaju and Yussuf Odesanya have been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command while trying to force their way into the venue of an event in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a press statement made available to Blueprint, Wednesday stated that the suspects have been profiled to be connected with series of armed robbery and cult related cases in the town.

Oyeyemi added that they were arrested when a search was conducted on those coming to attend the program of the graduating students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).

He stated further that, “The security personnel attached to the venue first arrested Jelili with a locally made pistol loaded with a live cartridge, while trying to force his way into the venue.

“The DPO Kemta division, CSP Sunday Opebiyi, who was at the scene with his men sighted the duo of Olanrewaju and Odesanya, who were moving in suspicious manner and he ordered that they should be searched as well. On searching the bag with them, another locally made pistol and five live cartridges were recovered.

“On interrogation, the three suspects, who are not students of any institution were unable to give satisfactory account of their mission and how they come about the guns found with them.

“Preliminary investigation however revealed that they are part of the hoodlums disturbing the peace of Abeokuta in recent time.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.