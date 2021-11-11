3 suspected kidnappers arrested while collecting ransom in Ogun

Three members of kidnap syndicates have been arrested by operatives of Ogun state police command in conjunction with men of 35 artillery brigade Alamala, and men of the So Safe Corps.



The suspects, Abubakar Sodiq, Ibrahim Kuaki, and Muhammadu Dio were arrested following a report lodged at Ilupeju divisional headquarters that two men, who had gone to work at Abule Oba Alamala along Ayetoro road were kidnapped by some gunmen.



The police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a press statement made available to Blueprint Thursday stated that the DPO Sabo Ilupeju who mobilized his men in collaboration with men of Nigeria army and So Safe Corps jointly embarked on aggressive bush combing in search of the victims and the suspects.



Oyeyemi further stated that while the exercise was going on, the operatives received information that the suspects have contacted the families of the victims and asked them to bring ransom money somewhere in the area.



Having received the information, the operatives swiftly moved to the area and laid ambush for the hoodlums. Not quite long, the hoodlums appeared to collect the ransom and the operatives engaged them in gun duel.



Having realized that they were about to be overpowered, they took to their heels but were hotly chased and three amongst them were apprehended.



Other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries which made them to eventually abandoned their victims, who were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families.



Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, who expressed satisfaction with the performance of the officers, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti kidnapping unit of state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.



He also directed that the escaped members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice.



He therefore appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals to inform the police if anybody with gunshot injuries is seen in their area.

