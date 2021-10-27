3 suspected land grabbers arrested for attempted murder in Ogun

Three suspected land grabbers, Adewale Muyibi, Kamoru Ayodele and Taofeek Ogundele have been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command while invading Jegede village in Igbesa area of Ado-Odo Ota local government area of the state.

In a press statement made available to Blueprint Wednesday by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, it stated that the suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons, with which they inflicted varying degrees of injuries on members of the community.

The suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the policemen at Agbara divisional headquarters that armed hoodlums had invaded Jegede village and were shooting sporadically.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Agbara division, SP Saleh Dahiru, led his men to the scene where six men, namely Sunday Okorie, Shoneye Akeem, Lakan Oloyede, Jimoh Musibau Akande Oyedeji and Hamzat Idiris, who have been shot by the hoodlums were rescued to the hospital for treatment, while three amongst the hoodlums were apprehended and others escaped.

Recovered from them includes, six live cartridges and 14 expended cartridges.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the fleeing members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice.



The CP therefore warned land grabbers to steer clear of the state, as their violent activities will not be tolerated by the command under his watch.