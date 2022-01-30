3 suspects arrested for vandalising telecom mast in Ogun

Three suspects, Kabiru Olusola, Taye Daniel and Afeez Balogun have been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command for vandalising MTN mast situated at Ketu along Agbara expressway.

The suspects, according to a press statement made available to Blueprint, Sunday, by the police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested following a distress call from one Shuaib Muhammed, the Chief Security Officer of the company in charge of the mast, that some hoodlums numbering about six have invaded the said mast.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Atan ota division quickly dispatched his patrol team to the scene where the three suspects were apprehended while others escaped.

Seven backup batteries valued at N3 million, rectifier module as well as their operational vehicle with registration number AAA 779 XL were some of the items recovered from the suspects

Meanwhile,the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered a comprehensive investigation of the case with the view to charge the suspects to court as soon as possible.

He also directed that the escaped members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice.