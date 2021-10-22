3 to die by hanging in Ekiti

Justice Abiodun Adesodun of Ado Ekiti High Court has sentenced three men to death by hanging for armed robbery and murder. The convicts are Oluwole Edward 49, Kolawole Ojo, 39 and Kolawole Tope 20.

Adesodun, in his judgment, pronounced “each of the defendants guilty as charged’’.

On count one, the judge sentenced each of the defendants to five years imprisonment without an option of fine and on counts two, four, five and six, he sentenced them to death by hanging.

The three convicts were charged with conspiracy, armed robbery and murder.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Julius Ajibare, the convicts committed the offences between April 12, 2017 and Dec. 5, 2017.

He said “while armed with gun they robbed their victims, Wasiu Ayinde of N1,850,000 on Erinmope-Ayedun Ekiti Road.”

He told the court that they also robbed Adamo Ayinde of N1,450,000 on Orin-Ido Ekiti Road; Liadhi Mukadam of N1,530,000 on Otun Ekiti-Ilofa Road and Alhaji Fatai Arowolo of N2,200,000 on Ayedun-Omuo Ekiti Road.

Testifying before the court, one of the victims said his phone was collected by the convicts.

He said he reported the incident to the police and the phone was later tracked and this subsequently led to the arrest of the convicts.

The prosecutor told the court that the convicts ran foul of Sections 516, 402 (2) and 319(1) of the Criminal Code, CAP C16, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria.

He called five witnesses, tendered exhibits, which included statements of the victims and the convicts, as well as petition written to the Commissioner of Police, among other thing

The convicts spoke through their counsel and called no witness. (NAN)

