3 weeks after NNPC ’s assurance, fuel queues persist nationwide

Despite assurances from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited that fuel scarcity would be over by the end of February, Nigerians are still finding it difficult to get the product, checks by Blueprint have revealed.

Previous assurance

Chief Executive Officer NNPC Limited Mele Kyari, had while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum February 16, assured the scarcity would be over in a week’s time.

He told the committee that already the company was in receipt of 2.1 billion liters which would be distributed to normalize the situation.

“This National Assembly created the NNPC limited. By God’s grace, I am the CEO of that company. This company will serve the Nigerian people.

“By law, it is required to ensure energy security. Therefore, it is our responsibility to ensure that we provide energy security for this country. This company must operate within the laws of this country and this is what we have always done, and this is what we will continue to do.

“For this current situation, I assure you that we have taken every necessary step to restore supply into this country. We have placed orders significant enough for us to cross into March, with at least 2.1 billion liters of PMS in our custody.

“The situation you’re seeing today, I can assure you that by next week, it will vanish. All things being equal because of distribution issues that we may not have control over including the movement of trucks, otherwise we have robust supply arrangement to make sure that we exit this issue,” Kyari had assured.

Scarcity worsens

Notwithstanding the assurances, the scarcity is far from being over about three weeks after.

Blueprint’s visits to some filling stations around Abuja, the nation’s capital city, Lagos, Kwara and Niger states among others, Wednesday, revealed that the situation seems to be getting worse as many motorists spend several hours waiting for fuel.

The situation has gotten so bad that both motorists and black market dealers sometimes sleep at filling stations in some parts of the FCT in anticipation of getting fuel.

Also worse hit are commuters, who not only doubled or tripled the normal fare, but also waited for hours at the various bus stops hustling to catch the next available cab and bus as the case may be.

What started as a case of supply of bad fuel was to later degenerate into full- blown fuel scarcity.

When Blueprint got to A.A Rano Filing Station along the Nyanya-Karshi road at 12:24pm Wednesday, the station was dispensing fuel to motorists amidst chaos as some of the motorists had been on queue since 5:30 am.

A tricycle rider (popularly called Keke NAPEP), who simply identified himself as Sule, said he had not worked since morning because he needed to fill his tank as patronising the black market would not be profitable for him.

“Yesterday, I brought petrol at N350 per litre at black market and at the end of the day how much did I make? So, I would prefer to wait here (filling station) and fill my tank today than buy black market again. The fuel situation is very bad and we don’t even know what the government is saying,” he told one of our reporters.

At Oando filling station Wuse zone 7, there was a long queue of vehicles stretching over 500 metres with attendants dispensing the fuel in an orderly manner.

However, just outside the station, black marketers were busy doing brisk business, especially for many who did not have the patience to join the long queue.

One of the ‘black market’ fuel sellers, who spoke under anonymity, told Blueprint that the least he would sell the 10 litres of fuel is N4, 200.

All appeal to reduce the price fell on deaf ears. And as one of our reporters attempted walking away, he said, “Oga, if you want to buy two gallon, I will sell the 10 litres to you for N4000.”

Angry commuters

The fuel situation has left millions of commuters seething, with many accusing the government of being insensitive to their plight.

For James, a resident of Jikwoyi, the fuel situation is eating deep into his finances, saying he now spends additional N400 to what he used to spend on a daily basis.

For another commuter, who simply identified herself as Deo, the situation was gradually pushing a lot of Nigerians into depression.

“The situation is so bad. The government wants to push people into depression. No light, no water, on top of that is the ASUU strike, now getting fuel is difficult. The situation is totally messed up.

“How will a family man with 4-5 children cope in this type of situation? This is part of what is driving crime rate high in Abuja. There has been an increase in crime rate in the last two weeks in my estate due to this troubling fuel scarcity,” she said.

Narrating her experience further, Deo said, she almost fought with a taxi driver who was bent on collecting N500 from her for a trip that used to cost N250.

“The driver and I abused each other. I was really very angry. I told him that he should go to the NASS to steal money,” she said.

In Lagos

And in Lagos, the lingering fuel scarcity has forced transporters to increase cost of transportation by between 50 and 100 per cent in most parts of the state.

It is not enough that the essential commodity is scarce, but its selling price has directly or indirectly gone up.

In direct cases, fuel sells at between N200 and N500 per litre. And in indirect cases, depending on the quantity one is buying, motorists, particularly those buying with cans, were forced to cough out between N100 and N1, 000 before cars and others are allowed into the petrol stations.

For instance, Ojodu Berger to Ikeja which used to be N150 per passenger now costs N300, while between Ojota to Ikeja which used to be N100 naira is now N150 per passenger.

Also, Iyana Ipaja to Ikeja which wase N200 is now N300, while the transport fare from Ikeja to Obalende CMS has shot up to N500 from N300 per head.

As though the problem is not enough, any unlucky motorists that ran into any route with one or two petrol stations selling the product would have traffic snarl that could elongate the time one spends on the road.

Spiral effect is such that, cold drinks, particularly water, have added cost because of the additional cost of cooling, more so, with power supply at this point getting very epileptic.

Unilateral price hike

Our checks further revealed that motorists and other users of fuel Tuesday in Ikeja and Alimosho areas of Lagos state bought a litre of fuel at N500 at black market, as the scarcity of the product remains unabated.

It was gathered that in few filling stations where fuel is being sold, it was between N250 and N300 per litre at black market as at the time of this report.

The official pump price of a litre of fuel in Nigeria is N165.

The critical situation has forced many private car owners to park their vehicles in preference for commercial transportation, a development that has hiked intra and inter transport fare by almost 100 per cent.

The development has also registered multiplier effects on food items, goods and services with increase in prices in the area.

Some members of the public who spoke to Blueprint, urged government to speed the process of returning the nation to constant fuel supply, to ease its negative effects on the social and economic life of the people.

The management of the NNPC has, however, assured the nation that the scarcity would end this week, adding that every effort was being made to pump adequate fuel to filling staThe organisation traced the scarcity to the bad fuel imported to the country by some organisations and the bid by it to sanitise the situation.

Kwara, Niger

The situation was the same in Minna and Ilorin, the Niger and Kwara states’ capitals respectively, where there were long queues at few stations dispensing the product.

A long queue of almost a kilometre was sighted at the NNPC Minna, where motorists were buying at normal rate, compared to a couple of other stations selling at between N230 and N250 per litre with not too long a queue.

Typical of such long queues, the station was chaotic as buyers tried to outdo one another in their bid to get the product.

Also in Ilorin, the Yidi, Asa Dam and Airport roads became a nightmare for motorists, as filling stations along the routes had long queues of motorists waiting to take their turn, thus causing heavy gridlock in the process.

Blueprint also observed that the fuel hawkers had a field day selling the product at between N350-N400 per litre.

NALVEJ calls for way out

Meanwhile, the National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ) in Kwara state has urged the federal government to urgently find solution to the lingering fuel crisis in the country.

The league noted that Nigerians, especially the people of Kwara state, were going through harrowing experience as a result of fuel shortage.

This formed part of the resolutions reached at the end of the monthly meeting of the league, held Wednesday in Ilorin, Kwara state.

In a statement issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the chairman, Alhaji Tunde Akanbi and the publicity secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Olesin, the league lamented that the intense heat being experienced in Ilorin has further compounded the residents’ woes.

It noted that the recent motor accident that occurred at the airport area in Ilorin, which claimed nine lives was as a result of the fuel scarcity which forced one of the drivers of the affected vehicles to harbour kegs of petroleum in his vehicle.

It also blamed the fuel scarcity for the death of a man, who fell off a two- storey building after sleeping on the corridor of his house in Ilorin because of heat.

The league asked the government at all levels to monitor the activities of fuel marketers and ensure they dispense the fuel in their tanks and at the official pump price.

Supply fears

There are fears that supply constraints may further worsen the already bad situation that Nigeria faces at the moment.

According to reports, the fighting between Russia and Ukraine would affect suppliers as refined products coming from the warring countries and its neighbours may likely face some delays.

Also, there are worries that insufficient crude oil cargoes from the NNPC Ltd won’t help the situation.

Under its Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) scheme, there are unverified reports that the NNPC has a deficit of about 17 cargoes in its DSDP obligation due to low oil production.

OPEC+ production cut agreement coupled with crude oil pipeline vandalisation, and constant pipelines repairs has drastically affected Nigeria’s daily oil production, which has fallen to about 1.5million barrels daily.

NNPC pleads for patience

Although calls put across to NNPC Limited spokesman, Garba Deen Mohammed, proved abortive, the company however pleaded for patience and understanding.

It also said full deregulation of the downstream sector would boost the country’s domestic refining capacity.

Group Executive Director, Refining, NNPC Mustapha Yakubu said this Wednesday during a panel session at the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the summit is: “Revitalising the Industry: Future Fuels and Energy Transition.”

Yakubu noted that the full deregulation of the downstream sector would encourage the establishment of more modular and condensates refineries in the country.

He said the NNPC had the mandate to protect Nigeria’s energy security and would continue to support efforts geared towards adding value to the nation’s crude oil production.

“We believe that there is need to improve our domestic refining capacity. That is why the NNPC is embarking on total rehabilitation of our four refineries and not just the usual Turn Around Maintenance.

“We are going to have locally refined products after the completion of the rehabilitation.

“We also have the Dangote Refinery coming up in Lagos while the Waltersmith Refinery in Imo is already in operation.

“Other modular and condensates refineries are coming up, and NNPC is supporting private investors in establishing them,” Yakubu said.

He appealed to Nigerians to show understanding with the NNPC due to the lingering scarcity of PMS across the country, adding that efforts were being made to resolve the issue.

Also speaking, Managing Director, 11 Plc Tunji Oyebanji said the postponement of the full deregulation of the downstream sector was a huge setback to the industry.

Oyebanji said liberalisation of the sector would enable investors across the value chain to have adequate returns on their investments, which was the goal of the Petroleum Industry Act.

In his intervention, Chief Executive OVH Energy Marketing Ltd Huub Stokman said increasing Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity would change the country’s economic landscape.

He noted that the current challenge with the scarcity of petrol was a clear indication that Nigeria needed a good emergency plan going forward.

Similarly, Executive Director Rainoil Ltd Emmanuel Omuojine said removing subsidies on petrol would add significant value to Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves on the macroeconomic level.

He said deregulation of the sector would increase competition, operational efficiency, mergers and acquisitions, increase incentives to invest and capital investment inflow.

Lawan urges Buhari on PIA

In a related development, Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to transmit a bill to the National Assembly to amend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Lawan made the call in his remarks moments before he referred the president’s request for the amendment of the 2022 Appropriation Act to the Committee on Appropriation after the bill scaled second reading.

He said a request seeking an amendment to the PIA would enable the National Assembly extend the subsidy regime in the Act to be in line with the president’s request for an additional N2.557 trillion to cover fuel subsidy in the 2022 budget from July this year.

The present subsidy regime is expected to elapse in June, 2022, in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act.

President Buhari had in a letter to the National Assembly dated 10th of February, 2022, requested it to make an additional provision for N2.557 trillion naira to fund petrol subsidy in the 2022 Budget Framework from July this year.

Lawan mandated the relevant Oil and Gas Committees of the National Assembly to engage the executive on a bill to amend the PIA to align with the president’s request.

He said: “This is an opportunity for me to speak to the issue of the executive sending a request for the amendment of the Petroleum Industry Act to extend the provision of the fuel subsidy which is also requested in the amendment of the 2022 Appropriation Act.

“The act itself says something else, that there will be no subsidy. If we approve for subsidy in the 2022 Appropriation Act Amendment Bill to us, then it means we have to extend the period in which government will provide subsidy up to the point this subsidy we approve (N2.557 trillion) would last.

“So, there is need to come up with the request for amendment.

“Our Gas and Oil related Committees should work with the executive side of government to get that sorted as soon as possible, so that what we do is appropriate, and is lawful and legal,” he said.