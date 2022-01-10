30 abducted FGC Birnin Yauri students regain freedom

Thirty out of the 102 abducted students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, have arrived at Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state capital following their release from captivity.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser, Media, to Kebbi state governor.

“Today Thursday, the 21st of October, 2021 thirty (30) students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri have arrived at Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state capital following their release, while efforts are still continuing to secure the release of the remaining.

“They shall undergo medical screening and support while being reunited with their families.

“We thank all those who have helped in securing the release, while congratulating Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari for the success,” the statement read.