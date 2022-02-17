30 inmates on death roll in Niger as governors refuse signing warrants



At least 30 prison inmates are on death roll in various Correctional Centres in Niger state, Blueprint investigation has revealed.

It was also gathered that despite this huge figure, none of them has death warrant signed by the state governor as stipulated by the constitution.

An impeccable source at the Nigeria Correctional Service who pleaded anonymity told Blueprint that state governors are hesitant to sign death warrants of those convicted to death.

According to him, “For over five years or thereabouts, only two governors, out of the 36 states and FCT, signed death warrant. I can tell you that we have more than 5,000 inmates on death roll in our correctional centres across the country.”

Blueprint learnt that correctional centres in the state, despite having in custody inmates on death roll, do not have any gallow for the execution of death punishment, instead they depend on Kaduna state.

Checks also revealed that correctional centres in Niger state are stretched beyond capacities in congestion while some of the facilities now accommodate thrice their original capacity for inmates.

For example, the old Minna Correctional Centre originally built to accommodate 190 inmates, currently has 500 inmates while the New Correctional Centre Minna also built for 190 inmates now accommodates 290 inmates.

However, it was learnt that while state governors are withholding signatory to death warrants, the figures of inmates on death roll have been on the increase from the courts.

This, it was learnt, is also contributing to the problem of congestion at the correctional centres especially in Niger state where a High Court recently sentenced 11 persons to death.

However, Niger state Comptroller of Nigeria Correctional Service, Sulyman Abdulkadir, said several steps have been taken to decongest Correctional Centres in the state and create conducive atmosphere for inmates.

Speaking with Blueprint, Abdulkadir explained that the Chief Judge of Niger state, Justice Aisha Lami Bawa Bwari, recently visited correctional centres in the state during which many inmates were released.

According to him, “During the visit, the Chief Judge came with all the Magistrates to attend to deserving cases, especially those who have spent more period in detention. I want to commend the Chief Judge for assisting in reducing the stress in our correctional centres.”